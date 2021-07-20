LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Next school year is getting closer every day, and local school districts are working on plans for what that might look like come September.
And there is an ongoing debate over whether kids in school should wear masks.
One school district, West Linn-Wilsonville, has already announced it will not require masks.
Others are still deciding what's best for them.
Over the summer, The CDC released guidance saying that anyone in school who isn't vaccinated should wear a mask indoors. But this week, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a stronger recommendation that all students and staff should wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.
Locally, many districts are still weighing their options and taking input from families.
In the Lake Oswego School District, a draft plan sent out to parents calls lifting the mask mandate.
Jennifer Dale, a Lake Oswego parent who was active in getting kids back into class last year, supports that plan.
"I'm excited that our kids have the option that they potentially have the option to go back to school this fall in a little bit more of a normal setting," Dale said.
The American Association of Pediatrics says it recommends universal masking because so many students, those under age 12, aren't eligible to be vaccinated yet. Also, schools will likely not have a system to monitor vaccination status.
The Oregon Department of Education is expected to update its guidance for schools later this week. Some districts have said they will update their plans when that guidance comes out.
