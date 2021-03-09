HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The deadline set by Governor Kate Brown for a return to in-person learning for students is approaching quickly.
The governor ordered students in grades K-5 to return to the classroom by March 29 and April 19 for grades 6-12. As districts prepare, some are facing a shortage of substitute teachers.
"It is all hands on deck right now as we try to fill jobs in 22 different districts and 17 different charters," Melissa Merritt, the regional manager for ESS, an education staffing provider, said.
She said it's been difficult for several reasons to fill these vacancies.
"Substitutes may have their own students who may not be returning to school, so they don't have the ability to leave home and go to a school to substitute right now," she said.
Merritt added that some people also have COVID-19 and health and safety concerns. Elizabeth Graser, who is with the Hillsboro School District, explained that if someone were to fill one of these open roles, they would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Even though there aren't special educator set-asides for vaccinations as there were for a number of weeks for the governor's orders, you know that is still an eligible population, and if folks go ahead and sign up through Get Vaccinated Oregon," Graser said.
She said these open positions could be an ideal fit for those financially impacted by the pandemic.
"There's a lot of flexibility, and it's a great opportunity for folks who may currently be out of work or may need some additional work," Graser said. Some of the positions available require a teaching license, but there are plenty of other spots that don't and that Merritt said they desperately need to fill.
"When a custodian is out, a secretary is out, health and safety managers, so we'll need to fill those roles for the districts as well," Merritt said.
ESS is hosting a virtual meet the employer's event on March 16 at 1:00 p.m. you can register here: Meeting Registration - Zoom.
The Hillsboro School District is hosting a virtual job fair on March 17th click here for more information.
