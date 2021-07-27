PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland area school districts continue to mull over their plans for a return in the fall, as new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended masks be worn by in school buildings by students and staff.
In the Portland area, so far only the West Linn-Wilsonville School District and the Oregon City School District have said they will not require students to wear masks.
Janet Livingston, whose granddaughter is about to start kindergarten in Oregon City, thinks the school board should reconsider its mask policy because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 Delta variant.
"I think that we’re in times that we haven’t seen for a very long time in our history and that we should do everything that we can to get this thing stopped.
Megan Geary's son is entering first grade in the fall. While she'll be asking him to keep wearing a mask, she's not sure a mask mandate is right for the district.
"I think in Oregon City School District, that would cause a lot of problems. And to be honest, I don't know politically speaking what that would do and what that would create in our community," said Geary.
In Lake Oswego, the district was leaning toward making masks optional, but the school board abruptly reversed course last week, stunning parents who had hoped kids could go back to normal.
"I think at this point in the pandemic, when we have such a high vaccination rate in our region, we need to take that nuance into consideration," said Samantha Simmons, a Lake Oswego parent.
In Portland, members of the Board of Directors of Portland Public Schools said they are in the process of scheduling a work session for next week to review the most recent health guidance. No date has been set for when the board might make a decision on the district's mask policy.
