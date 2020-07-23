PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As talks continue around the state about how and when to safely get kids back in school, some teachers are pushing back on the idea.
"The specific demand is 14 days of no new cases in the county before schools open for in-person instruction," said Ian Maurer, a teacher at Cleveland High School.
Maurer is a member of a Facebook group called "Oregon for a Safe Return to Campus," which has more than 10,000 members, including teachers, school staff, parents, and students.
Maurer said he and many other teachers believe it's too risky to open schools right now, with hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 reported every day.
"In my building, in a lot of other buildings across the state, we have faulty ventilation," said Maurer. "We have rooms that aren't cleaned properly. And it's not the custodians fault, it's that there's not enough custodians. It's not maintenance's fault, it's that there's not enough funding to put in a new HVAC system."
Amid the protests of teachers like Maurer, education leaders are collaborating with health experts on plans to open schools back up for in-person learning.
"The learning loss that we're facing is concerning," said Richard Donovan, legislative services analyst for the Oregon School Board Association at a morning webinar on the subject. "The number one priority is opening schools as soon as possible."
Those efforts come as cases of COVID-19 in Oregon continue to surge, with more than 15,000 as of Wednesday.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, 13% of those cases are in people under the age of 19.
"We're not broadly going out trying to test kids," said OHA Director Patrick Allen. "So it's likely the percentage in that population is higher."
On Wednesday, the state's lead epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, revealed that new data suggests kids over the age of 10 spread the virus as easily as adults.
Scientists initially thought children were less likely to spread COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority is currently working to identify specific metrics that will determine statistical benchmarks for safely re-opening schools.
14 days without a Covid case is an impossible metric to get to, probably for YEARS.
Teachers enjoyed teaching from home and want to keep on doing that. Shameful!
