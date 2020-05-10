PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the first time in over a month, some churches in Oregon and Washington held Sunday services in-person.
That is, with major adjustments to maintain social distancing.
In Oregon, the Archdiocese of Portland announced this week that in-person mass can resume, limited to just 25 people and with everyone six feet apart, under Gov. Kate Brown's executive order.
On the other side of the river, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee gave the green light for drive-in church services.
“It’s awesome to be able to get out during this quarantine time and spend time together even if it’s in our cars,” said Tami and Finn Niskanen, who attend Living Hope Church. “First time in a long time we were able to gather the congregation, it was really nice.”
The Vancouver church started doing drive-in services back in March but then had to stop under Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” proclamation.
But now in phase one of Washington’s reopening, these services are allowed as long as each car is only occupied by members of the same household, people stay in their car, and windows are closed unless cars are six feet apart.
“The energy was amazing. It was so cool just to get out and just see friends and family and people. We’re here for one purpose and that’s to provide hope and encouragement to people and it’s so much easier to do that in person,” said Living Hope Church Associate Pastor Brian Norris.
In Oregon, the Archdiocese of Portland announced Catholic churches can reopen limited to 25 people including clergy, under Gov. Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” order.
At St. Pius X, that means plenty of empty pews, and parishioners must sign up in advance.
“We have somebody who is literally checking names,” Rev. Sean Weeks said. “The Sisters are here and they’re seating people making sure the physical distancing is in place and we’ve asked all of our parishioners to wear masks when they come.”
Both of those churches are still streaming services online as well.
As always, people who are sick should stay home, and those at high risk for COVID-19 are encouraged to stay home too.
