PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Federal unemployment benefits that many Oregonians have received since March will expire at the end of July.
The CARES Act provided an additional $600 per week to those on unemployment by the federal government. Many have relied on these funds to get them through the uncertain times.
“Now that’s going to go away and I can’t live like that," Angela Taylor, a hairdresser, said. "I don’t know what I’m going to do."
Taylor said she can’t practice hair now because of current restrictions.
“My salon is small so I can’t have anybody inside the salon with me and also I can’t work on more than one person at a time, so I’m losing my half of the rent that my other co-workers were contributing and as well doing half the clients I would normally do,” Taylor said.
Troy Keast is a delivery driver and said it’s his health that has been preventing him from working. He falls into the ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19.
“I’m scared, you know, and kind of apprehensive and nobody has answers," Keast said. "I can’t get through to unemployment. I literally call one to two hundred times a day and it’s just busy, busy, busy."
The Oregon Employment Department addressed the end to the funds in a briefing on July 15.
“S,o that means that the last week for which the $600 can be paid will be next week’s benefits. If Congress is considering a bill to extend those benefits and we don’t know if a bill will pass and if it does what exactly those benefits might be,” David Gerstenfeld, of OED, said.
Without the $600, Taylor will only get $133 per week to provide for her and her three children; Keast will only get $140 per week when the federal funds stop.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.