PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Spring weather is returning, and vaccines are becoming more widely available, but state officials are asking we don't let our guard down just yet.
"It’s clear that in Oregon, and across the country, the fourth surge of this virus is at our doorstep," Governor Kate Brown said in a press conference.
Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 499 new cases of Covid-19.
"For the month of March, hospitalizations have increased by 17%, our rolling 7-day average has increased by 22%," State Epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said. "These are indications that despite the progress we’ve made, the virus appears to be rebounding."
Ahead of Easter weekend, are families looking to modify their plans? Chris Benware lives in Portland and said this year, they're taking their Easter celebration outside.
"We're going to keep it small. We're kind of staggering people who come over. Everybody wants to see the kids and do an Easter egg hunt, so my parents are going to come over in the morning and we’ll be outside, socially distanced. We’ll have some pictures and spend a little time with them. Then they’ll leave and my in-laws are going to come over and we'll see them," Benware said.
Chelsea Alionar, a "Covid long-hauler" with prolonged symptoms from the virus, said she's going to spend time outside too.
"I’ve got some blueberry bushes I need to plant," she said. "Sunday I’m planning a 12 to 15 mile difficult hike with one of my girlfriends, we’ve been doing that the last several weekends. "
Beyond this weekend - both Chelsea and Chris' family say they take precautions seriously and will continue to do so until it's safe to let our guard down.
"We’ve got a three-year-old and an 8-month-old and we want to keep them safe. Both my parents and in laws are in Portland, some of them have compromised immune systems so that’s something we’ve definitely kept in mind," Benware said.
"We still need to do our part to socially distance, not congregate in groups, stay home to save lives," Alionar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.