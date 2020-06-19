Some parks to remain closed through Labor Day as Oregon Parks faces $22M budget gap

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some state parks will remain closed into September as the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department faces a $22 million budget gap.
State parks have slowly been reopening since early May, but nearly every park is operating at reduced levels of service, according to the department, which says it is relying on visitors to help them through this unprecedented time.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says at least eight state parks will remain closed until at least Labor Day, including:
- Alfred A. Loeb State Park campground and day-use.
- Battle Mountain Forest State Scenic Corridor day-use (no campground).
- Cape Blanco State Park campground and day-use (closed through 2020).
- Carl G. Washburne Memorial State Park campground.
- Devil’s Lake State Recreation Area campground.
- Saddle Mountain State Natural Area campground and trails.
- Ukiah-Dale Forest State Scenic Corridor campground and day-use.
- Umpqua Lighthouse State Park campground.
Other parks may later be added to the list, according to officials. For the most up-to-date information, check Oregon State Parks by status online.
The department urges people to prepare before leaving the house and take care of themselves and the people around them while visiting parks, including maintaining social distancing and wearing a face covering, especially in congested areas, including parking lots, trailheads or restrooms.
Officials say due to fewer staff members, park rangers will be focused on essential duties, so other typical services may fall by the wayside.
“Events and programs will be canceled, ice or firewood sales may be suspended, and grounds maintenance and trash pickup will be less frequent,” according to the department.
Many facilities may also be closed or have sharply reduced hours, the department says.
Officials said visitors can do the following to help state parks stay open:
- Choose a park as close to home as possible. Don’t travel if you’re sick.
- Visit with members of your household.
- Bring everything you need with you: trash bags, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, food, water. Pack out everything you bring in.
- Be gentle with the trails, restrooms, showers, benches, and picnic tables.
- Take it easy on yourself by enjoying low-key, familiar activities.
- Be a good neighbor. Keep your pets on a leash, your site clean, and respect quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day.
- Keep at least six feet away from people from outside your household, and wear a face covering when you can’t. Avoid crowds even if you have a face covering.
- Cover coughs, and wash your hands regularly.
- Watch the OPRD Prepare + Care Welcome video at https://youtu.be/IN7qsM08l9k.
