PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Most people who’ve had COVID-19 usually recover within a two-week time period, but there are many, like Beth Bowers, who are still suffering from Long COVID.
Bowers first tested positive in April of 2020. About a month, later she tested negative but said the symptoms never stopped.
“I would feel better and then I would just tank and then I would feel better and tank and it just went up and down and up and down and it was like ‘What in the world is going on?’” she said.
Bowers said she suffers mostly from extreme fatigue and brain fog.
“I am better, I am unquestionably better but I am nowhere near normal,” she said.
Dr. Eric Herman of Oregon Health and Sciences University is the executive director of the COVID Long Haul Clinic and said anywhere from 10 to 30% of patients suffer from Long COVID.
“The most challenging symptoms patients experience are profound fatigue, air hunger, feeling short of breath, brain fog, headache, sleep issues,” Herman said.
More of these types of clinics are opening but for some care is still hard to find. Bowers lives in Idaho and said she’s now going to come to Oregon to get the help she needs.
“My own doctor told his receptionist that if I called not to schedule an appointment for me because there was no treatment and nothing they could do,” she said.
Bowers said she feels like she and others who are dealing with this are being left behind.
“We’re being ignored and in some cases we’re being discriminated against,” she said.
Herman said this is why they started the clinic.
“I think hope and reassurance and validation are probably the most potent medicine here,” Herman said. “Many of these folks have been through so much in their journey and have had such difficulty to really organize their care and to be able to explain what’s happening to them.”
For more information, you can call the OHSU hotline at 833-OHSU-CCC or at this link.
