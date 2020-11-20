PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The governors of Oregon and Washington say people should stay home for Thanksgiving and limit how many people gather from different households, and now the CDC is urging people to not travel.
Portland International Airport says it does expect to see a slight increase in travelers over the next 10 days, but overall travel is way down from last year.
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is typically the busiest for travel of the year, but with the resurgence of COVID-19 people are more likely to stay home.
FOX 12 spoke to people at PDX who say the pandemic is not stopping them from flying to see loved ones.
"Do what they tell us to - to be cautious, but just go on about our life," traveler Amber Billings said.
"It is what it is," said Ryan Burroughs. "You just got to get through it, the rules that are put in place, and you just got to roll with the punches."
While AAA predicts holiday travel will be down this year, it projects that some 740,000 Oregonians will go somewhere to celebrate.
At PDX, face coverings are required inside the terminal and on board all airlines. Staff are frequently cleaning all high-touch areas, and there are more than 85 hand sanitizer stations through the airport.
To minimize congestion inside the terminal, PDX asks that arriving travelers be met outside and picked up curbside.
I wouldn't fly if you paid me right now. Talk about a flying incubation chamber / petri dish. I'm driving, and I know..stats say flying is much safer, but at least there's no one else in my car, and I can take bottles and tubes with more than 3 oz..yay. I also wear a double mask when I'm in the store, at work, or in an enclosed area. I am hyper vigilant about touching and sanitizing, and when confronted by an obnoxious, oblivious close talker, I give them one warning, and then I kick them squarely in the groin area.
