VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Local nurses and caregivers are pushing back on vaccine mandates announced by their employers this week.
Employees of PeaceHealth who oppose the hospital group's new requirement that all employees be vaccinated by August 31 are planning a protest Saturday outside Peace Health Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.
Melissa Kolb, a registered nurse who has worked at Peace Health for 29 years, said she does not yet feel comfortable taking the vaccine.
"When I received the mandate news on Tuesday, it was like a sucker punch to the gut," said Kolb. "I love science. I love medicine. Sometimes science and medicine, the FDA and doctors have gotten it wrong. Our history is rife with evidence of that."
PeaceHealth administrators said nearly 80% of its caregivers are already vaccinated, but they felt compelled to make vaccination a requirement because of the increased spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
PeaceHealth will allow exemptions for certain medical conditions, but employees who refuse to take the vaccine will be managed on an individual basis.
"Some of those, there will be accommodations made," said Doug Koekkoek. "They can work remotely. Some of those will be moved to a different work environment. So we'll do everything we can to maintain the workforce."
But Kolk said she and hundreds of other PeaceHealth employees in Oregon and Washington wish their employer would reconsider its policy.
"We would like another option for those of us who don't feel comfortable receiving the vaccine at this time. We'd like to remain employed, not be disciplined," said Kolb.
Employees who oppose PeaceHealth's vaccine requirement plan to protest in front of PeaceHealth Southwest on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.