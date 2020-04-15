PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has people looking for quick cash, and in some parts of the country, people are turning to pawn shops for that.
Some states, including Oregon, see pawn shops as an essential business that need to stay open during the pandemic.
While most people go to banks for money, others use pawn shops as financial institutions. Pawn shops will give what's called "pawn loans" based on the item people bring in.
Business is slow right now for All That Glitters, located on North Lombard Street.
The sales department is closed and they are doing appointment-only sales.
While the pawn shop is open for loans, there hasn't been a desperate rush.
"Right now, our loans are a little bit down. People are trying to pick some of their stuff up. You know, they're getting a little bit of stimulus money, and they're wanting to pick their stuff up and visit with it for a while," said Toni, employee at All That Glitters. "The loan side has been down a little bit."
All That Glitters is seeing about 40 to 50 customers a day right now.
Employees says they rarely let more than one person in at a time and customers are being greeted at the door.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
