PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A few schools with Portland Public Schools are extending plans for distance learning until next month, while five campuses are returning to in-person learning.

PPS announced last week that Alliance High School at Meek, Faubion PK-8 School, Franklin High School, Ockley Green Middle School and Roosevelt High School would return to in-person learning Monday. Alliance High School at Kenton will return on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, George, Harriet Tubman and Kellogg middle schools will extend temporary distance learning through Feb. 1.

Despite those extensions, PPS said it is seeing improvements to staff and teacher absences after facing major shortages in early January amid the surge of the Omicron variant.

PPS said requests for substitute teachers have gone down, from 414 on Jan. 14 to 331 on Jan. 21. Absence rates among students has also decreased over the past week, from 25% on Jan 14 to 17% on Jan. 20.

The district said it remains committed to keeping as many schools open as possible.

Other area school districts are also returning to in-person learning. The Parkrose School District announced students and staff will return on Monday. Middle and high schools in the Tualatin-Tigard School District will also return Monday.

After transitioning to Temporary Remote Learning, the Beaverton School District said the following schools will return to in-person instruction on Monday:

Beaver Acres Elementary School

Community School

Errol Hassell Elementary School

Five Oaks Middle School

Greenway Elementary School

McKinley Elementary School

Mountain View Middle School

Vose Elementary School

William Walker Elementary School

ACE & CTP

Passages

"Last week, we saw improving data in terms of student and staff absences, as well as COVID-19 cases, at most schools. We're hopefully that we won't need to move any additional schools into Temporary Remote Learning, but we continue to monitor the trends on a daily basis," said Shellie Bailey-Shah, Public Communications Officer for the Beaverton School District.