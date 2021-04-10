Some Portland favorites re-open as Multnomah County enters high risk

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland is getting back to some of its favorite things with pandemic precautions in place as Multnomah County is now at a high-risk level.
The Saturday Market starts up again next weekend, and the Portland Art Museum reopened Saturday to a sold-out crowd, with limited capacity and time-specific tickets.
"We're so excited to welcome people back to the museum," Ian Gillingham with the museum said. "We have excellent filtration in part because this is a museum and we have already sophisticated climate control system, and of course we have tons of gallery space, many times the gallery space needed for people to enjoy their visit safely."
And while Multnomah County is at the high-risk level, capacity is limited. The museum is letting in a couple of dozen people every half hour. They've extended popular exhibits that were due to close this spring so that people can still experience them.
This is phase one in a two-part reopening. Starting May 5, visitors will also be able to see the Ansel Adams exhibit.
FOX 12 spoke to Megan, Julie and Darcy Gillespie as they finished their museum visit Saturday.
"It feels really good to take advantage of the activities right here local that we can get back to and see," they said. "Everyone is really spaced out. You can really see the art without having too many people in front of you. It was really nice."
As Portlanders get back to some of the things they love, another reopening is right around the corner.
The Portland Saturday Market kicks off next weekend, so in preparation, the Portland Old Town Arts and Culture Foundation and SOLVE picked up trash and cleaned graffiti around Old Town and the Waterfront, knowing many people may not have visited since the pandemic and wanting them to feel safe and welcome.
"For those that are complaining, this is a great time get outside, go downtown, see for yourself. It can look really bad on the news, but it might appear differently in person," Board Chair of the foundation Reid Decker said. "People want to get out. This is the time to get out."
More information on the market is available here and time-specific tickets for the art museum can be booked ahead of time here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.