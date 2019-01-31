MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - As the number of confirmed measles cases in Clark County continues to grow, people in Oregon say their concerns are growing, too.
So far, there has only been one confirmed case that has jumped the river, which was in Multnomah County. However, Oregon health officials say for there to be herd immunity, meaning the disease would not easily spread, vaccination rates should be 95% or higher, and that’s not the case for many campuses within Portland Public Schools.
“It’s kind of embarrassing that we’re in the national news because of this,” said Michael Johnston, a Rose City Park Elementary School parent of a third and fifth grader. “It’s very scary.”
According to PPS data, about 78% of students there are vaccinated for the measles.
The immunization school law coordinator with Oregon Health Authority, Stacy de Assis Matthews, told FOX 12 their target immunization rate for any disease in order for there to be herd immunity is 95%.
Johnston said he doesn’t agree with people who don’t vaccinate, and says those families should not be in the public school system.
“If you choose to do it, that’s okay. But I think if you’re gonna be in a public school, then you should have to be vaccinated. That way, you don’t put other people at risk because not everybody can be vaccinated,” he said.
There are 89 schools and programs within PPS. According to their data, of those 89 programs only 8 of them have herd immunity.
OHA’s Stacy de Assis Matthews says the non-medical exemption rate, meaning parents who may opt out of vaccines for philosophical or religious reasons, is trending up.
“You can’t put people at risk because you’re late or your opinion. I just don’t think that’s fair to our general society,” Johnston said.
Last week, deputy health officers from the Tri-County, Clackamas, and Washington County health departments sent a letter to all principals within PPS.
A PPS spokesperson says a similar message was sent to parents. Click here for a link to that letter.
Health officials wrote in the letter to principals: “The current measles outbreak investigation in Clark County, Washington, raises questions about how local county public health officials in Oregon would handle a measles diagnosis in a student or staff of a school or child care.”
The letter also says: “Your school can prepare by designating a point person (which should be your school nurse if you have one) who will communicate with public health, especially in the busy first 72 hours after identification of a case. This person should be prepared with immunization records for all students and staff to quickly identify those at risk.”
And: “Keeping children in school/childcare is a priority, but measles is a serious disease. If an unvaccinated person is exposed to measles, they will not be allowed to go to school or child care during the time period when they could become sick, usually days 7-21 after exposure. This may be extended if there are further cases.”
Johnston told FOX 12 he’s a clinical pharmacist and is planning on asking his children’s principal what Rose City Park’s plan of action is.
“It’s only a matter of time. It’s known across the country there are pockets of ‘anti-vaxxers’ throughout Oregon and Washington, and people come here for that reason. And in the medical field, you know, it’s only a matter of time before that breaks,” he said.
OHA’s Stacy de Assis Matthews said overall, Oregon has high immunization rates.
A spokesperson for OHA sent FOX 12 a few of the ways OHA officials are working to help increase them:
We have been able to invest Public Health Modernization funds into a variety of projects, including: enhancing data quality in and reporting out of the ALERT IIS, assessing the school law technology and processes that create an excessive workload for our schools and local public health, and hosting regional meetings with local public health to provide training on how to use the data in ALERT IIS to support clinical quality improvement and initiatives to improve rates.
Financial incentives are available to CCOs (coordinated care organizations) that meet the 2-year old immunization rate benchmark. These incentives have led to improvements in the immunization rates for Medicaid members and to the development of new collaborative projects.
Although Oregon’s overall 2-year old immunization rate is low, by the time children enter kindergarten, 90% have received all required immunizations due to Oregon’s school immunization requirements.
AFIX – Assessment, Feedback, Incentive and eXchange – is an evidence based program which measures the immunization rates of 2-year-olds in individual practices, encourages the practice to adopt proven strategies to increase rates, and then re-measures so providers know if their efforts are paying off. We have been able to complete 100+ AFIX visits with Oregon providers over the past year.
