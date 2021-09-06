PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Bus schedules are changing for some students in the Portland Public School District due to a shortage of bus drivers not only here but also across the U.S.

Boise-Eliot Elementary School is one of 18 schools in the Portland school district where the bus schedules change. Pickup times and drop-off times may not be what you’re used to at these schools.

IMPORTANT NOTICE for our families whose students ride a yellow bus to the schools below. Because of the region-wide shortage of bus drivers, we are changing pickup and/or drop-off times for some routes starting Tuesday. For details, please see: https://t.co/B9D1Yj2jKo pic.twitter.com/GfiWPCfUck — Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) September 5, 2021

+2 Bus driver shortages are latest challenge hitting US schools A Montana school district is dangling $4,000 bonuses and inviting people to test drive big yellow school buses in hopes of enticing them to take a job that schools are struggling to fill as kids return to in-person classes.

The schedule changes are partly due to a long-time shortage of school bus drivers and COVID-19 health and safety precautions which mean fewer kids on the bus at one time.

There could be route changes, but PPS says that won’t happen until next week at the soonest.

View the list of bus routes here.