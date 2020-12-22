Some Portland small businesses seeing steady holiday shopping in pandemic economy

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In the midst of a pandemic, the holiday season definitely looks a lot different this year.
The National Retail Foundation forecasts holiday sales will be a couple percentage points higher than last year. A lot of that money is being spent online, but some Portland area brick and mortar retailers are seeing an increase also.
Miranda Levin owns and operates Memento PDX on southeast Hawthorne.
Despite having to close for two months at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she's been able to keep her doors open, and says the flow of customers, though less than a usual year, has been steady.
“As far as consumers go, I think they were also afraid, like where are we going to be able to shop?” Levin told FOX 12.
Levin said she noticed people were starting their holiday shopping earlier this year, some as early as August.
She said she's grateful for the customers that do come in.
“It's been kind of a rough year, but this season has been a pleasant surprise. People are really wanting to come out and support small businesses,” she said.
A study by a retail industry group found 67% of shoppers plan to do more or all of their shopping online. Only 3% said they would do all of their shopping in stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.