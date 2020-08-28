PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the uptick in gun violence across the city, some believe more community outreach and involvement is needed.
Four people were shot in northeast Portland near Gateway Discovery Park late Thursday night. Leaders say that kind of violence is why new housing and parks are needed to help stop the violence.
Lisa Frack says more people and more eyes in the neighborhood could help prevent crimes from happening, like the shooting on Thursday night.
Frack says in the late Spring of 2021, 75 housing units will be available for families to move into. The project has been in the works for years to help provide opportunities and keep people out of poverty.
“Relevant to what happened last night, one thing we do feel like is that eyes on a park is always a good thing, so right now, there aren’t eyes on the park and there will be a lot of people living in there that will liven up the space,” Frack said.
But beyond more infrastructure, Laurie Palmer, founder of Go Get Your Child, says it is on Black men in the community to step in and lead by example. Palmer lost her son to gun violence a few years ago.
“It’s time for you guys to step up and take the lead, not the police, not the mayor, not the chief, we need you to come out here and take the lead,” Palmer said. “Start talking to your families and tell them this violence you be doing, you got to quit it. You ain’t going to be doing it in my family. We need you to start taking the lead.”
Palmer says she plans to sit down and share her ideas and plans with Mayor Wheeler on specifics of how to get the violence under control.
