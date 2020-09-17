Some relief, still some unease as people return to their Estacada homes under lowered evacuation level

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) -- People in Estacada are feeling quite a bit of relief after the town's evacuation level for the Riverside Fire went from 3 "GO NOW" down to 2 "BE SET," but they don’t feel entirely in the clear just yet. Level 2 does still mean be set to evacuate at a moment's notice.
Estacada, along with several other areas in Clackamas County, had its evacuation level reduced Wednesday.
The Riverside Fire, which has been burning in the county for over a week, is 3% contained.
"We're very tired but at least our house is safe and that’s a blessing," Estacada resident Gary Smith said. He and his wife Mary picked up some supplies and food at the community-led donation site before heading back out of town to their hotel.
"They gave us sandwiches, we got some pork chops, fresh fruit," he said.
They were able to check on their Estacada home for the first time since evacuating a week ago, but they’re not ready to stay there just yet.
"My wife’s in a wheelchair so I'm not gonna chance that, it's too hard for us because of that situation. I can’t go back to work and leave her there with a Level 2, that’s not gonna happen," Smith said.
On the flip side, others felt safe enough to come back early, like Jessica Gates and her family who got home Tuesday night.
"It's definitely been very emotional and you know I’m proud of our little town like they banded together, there was a lot of people who could stay in town and that was a blessing, a lot of people couldn’t," Gates said.
She said she’s glad to be back but it also feels a little uneasy.
"We're hoping things will get back to normal too, still feels odd like we’re waiting for something else to happen," she said.
