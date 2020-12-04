Some restaurants frustrated over changing guidance and rules on outdoor dining in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Friday was the second day of outdoor dining for restaurants under Oregon’s latest COVID-19 guidelines, and some businesses say they are still struggling to keep up with the changing guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.
Portland Sports Bar & Grill Friday morning still had an outdoor tenting area with three walls set up when Fox 12 arrived for an interview. Owners said they had not heard the latest guidance from OHA, which was released Thursday night. Other businesses we spoke to said that they also did not know of any new guidance.
Jeffrey Ottman, owner of Portland Sports Bar & Grill says it has been hard keeping up with the correct guidance from the state because it is always changing.
“Incredibly difficult. It’s been a part-time job almost. Every few hours you have to make sure you’re up to date on everything, complying,” Ottman said.
Thursday, OHA released guidance listing an outdoor dining as any space which may have a roof and at least 75% of its walls must be open for air flow.
OHA says it knows keeping up with the changes is difficult, but that keeping people safe is their top priority.
“We understand their frustration. We really do, but you got to understand this is new to all of us. And we rely on science and we rely on other states and we rely on experience to try and make the best of what we have,” said Emilio Bedess, a COVID-19 senior health advisor for OHA.
Ottman says he worries how effective an outdoor dining space will be when more wintry weather hits and most walls must be open.
“I think it’s counterintuitive,” he said. “It’s like saying they want outdoor dining, but not making the customer want to sit outdoors.”
Like many restaurants, Portland Sports Bar & Grill has invested in things like heaters and a tent to make the outdoor dining space as comfortable as it can be.
“We’re glad that we can do more than just take-out only. It’s still a shadow of what it would be if we were able to be full blown on everything,” said Ottman.
OHA says it encourages businesses to get creative about how they can comply with the regulations while also keeping guests warm and out of the elements.
If a structure is not in compliance with the guidelines, OHA says it will not be looking for them. Any business not in compliance will be dealt with by OSHA, only if there are complaints.
