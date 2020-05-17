BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – This is the first weekend for many businesses to be open since the pandemic started, and business owners are doing what they can to stay open while keeping customers safe.
For the first time in two months, standalone retail stores can be open again statewide, even in counties that haven't entered Phase 1.
While Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties haven’t even applied for Phase 1 of reopening yet, many retail spots have been able to get back to business. They were allowed to open their doors Friday, but it’s not business as usual.
With concerns still surrounding COVID-19, retailers can’t operate the way they once did. Instead, there’s extra work, cleaning, and new rules to try and keep everyone safe.
As a FOX 12 crew visited Forager Vintage in Beaverton on Saturday, customers weren’t exactly fighting to get inside.
“It’s been slow,” said owner Hazzel Svvengar.
She says with many people still worried about the virus, a lot of people are still wary about getting out and shopping again.
“People still don’t feel safe to go out. There’s been some people… we’ve gotten some sales, but it’s going to be awhile before business is at what we were expecting it to be,” said Svvengar.
And just getting her doors back open was no easy task. She’s had to closely follow guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority.
“Of course, there’s the required ones like limiting how many people can come into the store, keeping 6-foot distance, washing my hands between customers,” Svvengar said.
But she’s also taken precautions into her own hands, making her own set of rules for shoppers.
“I feel it’s best for my safety and the safety of my customers, such as requiring masks for everyone that comes in, holding items. If anyone tries something on, even a hat, I’ll hold it in the back for 24 hours,” Svvengar said.
And with social distancing very much a thing, she can’t just open the doors for everyone who wants to come in.
“Right now, I’m limiting it to two pairs of people, like if someone is with somebody else, or two individuals, or one big group,” she said.
Making this time even harder, Svvengar was only open for a week before having to close her doors, wondering if her business was ever going to make it.
“I think after like two or three weeks of being really disappointed, I started rallying online, getting my social media really active, putting products and trying to make it an online-only kind of experience,” she said.
Now, with retailers allowed to be back open, Svvengar is hoping to build a loyal customer base and hopes soon things will be able to get back to normal.
“Everyone’s wanting some sort of relief and being able to go back outside,” she said.
Svvengar says the past two months have been really difficult, and being such a new business, she hasn’t qualified for many federal loans. But she says this has been her dream for years, and she’s not willing to give up yet.
