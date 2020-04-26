PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the third week in a row, some people trying to file for unemployment have run into issues again on the state’s website.
The Oregon Employment Department says tens of thousands of people have been filing for unemployment Sunday. About 1,500 of them were met with a service error Sunday morning as they tried to file.
If you are one of those people, the department says to clear the cache or cookies in your browser.
If you do apply late, the department tells FOX 12 you will be paid for the weeks that you were eligible for unemployment.
Gov. Kate Brown says she is sorry for the delays. She said on Twitter Sunday that she hears people’s frustration and that the department is processing an unprecedented 333,000 applications.
They’ve also added about 700 workers to help go through the claims at a record pace.
The department is also preparing to launch benefits for gig workers.
