Some school sports to return to action in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon School Activities Association said soccer and cross country in all counties will be allowed to return to practice on Feb. 22. As for volleyball, any county not labeled at an extreme risk level, can also start up on the same date.
The big issue right now is high school football. It was supposed to return to practice Monday, but the state hasn’t lifted restrictions on contact sports. This is a big blow to coaches and students who have already pushed their season to this spring and now it may not happen at all.
“We knew this was a process. this is something that no coach, no administrator, no government officials has dealt with in 100 years, so this is something that we're in untested ground right now, but we're moving forward, you know still maintaining safety at all cost, but still trying to get better each day, and get ready for when we do get the ok, whenever that may hold, we are ready for it, and not having to play catch up," said Jimmy Joyce who is the head football coach at Canby High School.
The OSAA executive board will meet on Feb. 17 to talk about the next steps for football. They are hoping the governor will make a decision on contact sports by that time. The OSAA also announced on Monday that they are open to the possibility of switching football to 7-on-7 flag football games, in an effort to limit contact and increase the chance that kids would get back on the field before the school year ends.
