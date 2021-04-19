Some schools returning to in-person graduation ceremonies, others undecided

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - With most Oregon school districts either transitioning to or already back to in-person learning, plans are being made about what graduation ceremonies might look like at the end of the school year.
In Beaverton, Mountainside High School senior Rylee Poindexter is hoping for a little normalcy.
"I personally really hope that we can do an in-person graduation. Be able to see my friends like one last time," said Poindexter.
The district is still in the process of planning, but the preferred option on the table right now is in-person graduation ceremonies in outdoor stadiums.
"We're going to follow the outdoor and indoor entertainment kind of establishment rules. Which means we follow the county risk level. Currently we're in moderate. That allows us to operate at 25% capacity in our stadiums. So that's what we're going to do," said Jon Franco, Executive Administrator for High Schools in the Beaverton School District.
Franco said the district is also working on a "Plan B," should Washington County see a spike in cases of COVID-19.
If that happens, schools would go back to a drive-up style graduation ceremony, which they did last year.
The Salem School District is also finalizing plans for in-person graduation ceremonies.
The Hillsboro and Lake Oswego School District, and Portland Public Schools are all still weighing their options.
