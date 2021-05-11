Some see light at end of tunnel with Gov. Brown's reopening announcement

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a new reopening plan for the state Tuesday, which was likely a sigh of relief for many restaurant owners.
Restaurants have been one industry hit hardest during the pandemic, but Tuesday, the governor finally gave a clear path for them to open fully back up for dine-in guests.
Brown said that once 70% of all Oregonians 16 and older receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, then the state can do away with county risk levels and capacity limits. There are also county goals that can be met earlier. Once a county has had 65% of its residents receive the first dose of their vaccine, the county is eligible to move into Lower Risk.
Some restaurant owners say this is hopeful, and they could soon get a lot more guests inside than anytime during the pandemic.
Rilay Vannoy, co-owner of Noble Wave in Salem, said it finally feels like things are on the right track.
“We’ve been keeping track with things and making sure we’re making what we need to do as far as following all the current restrictions, so it’s great, it’s exciting. We’re happy to somewhat see the light at the end of the tunnel here,” he said.
Vannoy said that Noble Wave is excited to plan events again, like Mardi Gras, when it’s safe to do so.
He says he encourages people to get vaccinated, so things can open back up soon.
Brown said Tuesday that she believes Oregon will reach the 70% vaccination mark in June.
