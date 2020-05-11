Some Skamania Co. restaurant owners ready for diners, others say they'll wait

SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Three more counties in Washington state were approved early by health officials Monday, bringing the total to eight, to move into phase two of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.
The latest counties approved are Wahkiakum, Stevens, and Skamania County in the Gorge.
RELATED: Gov. Inslee announces phases for lifting virus restrictions in Washington
In phase two, gatherings can grow to five people, and more businesses and employers can open with physical distancing measures like retail stores, real estate, personal care salons, pet grooming, and restaurants, just as soon as they have the guidance from the state.
“We’re just running a very skeleton crew and we’re doing delivery,” said Holly Dudley, who owns Big T’s Grill in Stevenson with her husband, Tim.
Soon her restaurant will be allowed to reopen, but the state’s initial guidelines say only at 50% capacity with a table size limited to no more than five customers. For Big T’s Grill, that means opening only five tables.
Dudley says that just isn’t worth it for her family. She doesn’t have enough business to hire back employees, and she thinks they’re doing better now with takeout and delivery than they would reopening for table service, so they’re planning to keep it that way.
A couple blocks away at Red Bluff Tap House is owner Tina Van Pelt.
“People seem to be really wanting to get back in and get back into a sort of new normal,” Van Pelt said.
Like Dudley, she says she’s seen business rise in the last couple weeks.
Van Pelt is ready to open the doors to diners, but she’ll need to hire back about 15 employees to make it happen.
She says limiting customers and slashing bar seating–another one of the state’s initial guidelines–will hurt, but it’s a step she has to take to move closer to normal.
“For us, 120 is our full capacity,” Van Pelt said. “So cutting that in half is still not quite enough. For financial reasons, you cannot really make a restaurant work at 50% capacity.”
The governor's office says additional phase two guidance is set to come within the next day.
“It’s gonna be a learning curve for everybody following all the guidelines,” Van Pelt said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.