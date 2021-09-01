PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While many kids in the Portland metro area are heading back to in-person learning, some will still be logging on this year.

Back to class for students in Oregon's largest school district PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Wednesday is the first day of class for students at Portland Public Schools, and it was an especially exciting day for s…

FOX 12 spoke with Ali Thomas with Willamette Connections Academy, which is a full-time, tuition free online public schools. She says hundreds of students across the area will open their laptops on Thursday for the first day of school.

While things didn't change too much for the school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the one thing that did change was their enrollment numbers.

"We anticipate our numbers will continue to grow. Things are still so up in the air that families just are still trying to figure out what they're going to do. I think many of them kind of planned on going back in the classroom and everything kind of settling down, and the world isn't quite settled down yet. So we're still kind of seeing numbers go up and down," said Thomas.

Multnomah Co. asks people not to gather this holiday weekend as kids head back to school MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County Health leaders are making a last-minute plea ahead of Labor Day - asking people not to gather w…

The academy says some families are keeping their kids in online schooling because it offers flexibility for those who have health issues or activities outside of school.

As for kids who are returning to the classroom, Multnomah County's Public Health Director says there are things people can do to protect them, including making sure everyone who can get a vaccine does, limiting social activities, and talking to kids about wearing a mask properly.