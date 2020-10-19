Some students in Kalama return to school, precautions in place

KALAMA, WA - It was a big day for some kids in the Kalama School District Monday, as a some were able to return to the classroom. The district says kindergarten and first grade students were able to return for four days a week for in classroom learning.
“We got kids back today finally,” Kalama Elementary Principal Kala Lougheed said.
COVID-19 restrictions had kept kids from the school since March when cases of the virus began to surge in the U.S.
“It is great to see kids,” Lougheed said, “It is really what gives the building life and what gives the teachers inspiration. It has been a long hard road with the online learning so we are really glad to see them.”
The district has some students in other grades returning in small groups as well one day a week.
“Some kids just one day a week, some kids more than that depending on what their needs are or what their internet access is but all kids will have the opportunity to be at school at least one day a week,” Lougheed said.
Some 200 students had returned to classrooms at the elementary school on Monday. It was made possible because of guidelines put in place by the state of Washington. In August Governor Jay Inslee announced the state would use a high, moderate and low risk system to determine when kids could return to school. The different levels are based off the number of cases per 100,000 people over a two week period.
The latest report from Cowlitz County should a rate of 54 cases per 100,000 people, putting it in the moderate category. The county also saw 3.1 percent of tests come back positive which is below the level at which the state recommends caution for reopening schools.
“It’s a great day to be here,” Lougheed said. “Thanks to our families for sending their kids prepared we had almost all of our kids had their masks today and were ready to go so we really appreciate our parents being supportive and attending to all the needs of our students.”
The district has not moved to a full hybrid model. What happens next will be determined how the virus acts in the community. The schools are all taking necessary precautions to prevent the virus.
