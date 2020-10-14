LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV)- Some students in the Lake Oswego School District returned to the classroom Wednesday for in-person learning.
But the set up looks a lot different now.
For Lizzie Dale, a third-grader at Lake Grove Elementary School, it's been a long time since she was inside a classroom.
Her mother, Jennifer Dale, says Lizzie has down syndrome, and distance learning has not been easy.
"We tried really hard," Dale said. "We tried to get her to log in in the mornings. Lizzie's not, because of her disability, she doesn't have an intrinsic motivation to sit and learn."
Dale says it's important for her daughter to learn with peers.
"That happens when a peer is sitting next to her," Dale said. "That doesn't happen over a screen."
Jennifer says her family tried out the virtual learning structure, but it was just too difficult.
For the last couple of weeks, she said they asked to just do assignments on paper.
Jennifer said it's been hard to watch her daughter lose that valuable learning in a classroom with peers.
Now, with her daughter's return to the classroom on Wednesday, she says she's hopeful.
"It's very meaningful for her," she said. "And so to see some of that or a lot of that slip away, we're anxious to begin recovering some of that ground. And I hope most of it isn't permanently lost."
But what her daughter was used to won't be the same, at least for now.
"When we left school in the spring it was very much a peer environment," Jennifer said. "It was a typical classroom, and where she's going back to, she'll be the only one, and she'll be the only one learning one-on-one with her aide. And I think she's going to be a little surprised walking back into the classroom and not see her peers there."
Jennifer says her daughter will be attending in-person learning for two-hour sessions, twice a week under the Oregon's department of education's limited in-person instruction guidelines.
FOX 12 asked the Lake Oswego School District what the structure of in-person looks like for all schools in the district, we have not heard back yet.
