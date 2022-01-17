Some teachers leaving profession due to burnout, pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For nearly two years amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, teachers have had to adjust and make changes constantly and that’s causing burnout and leading to some educators leaving the profession altogether.
After twenty years as an educator, Keri Troehler, said after this school year, she’s leaving the profession.
“I just decided no, I’m just going to, I need to walk away,” Troehler said. “There’s just lots of things that I wish we could change about education that I thought maybe somehow would transpire and then it didn’t and it seemed like everyone was really struggling with just the routine of school and the way it had always been.”
She said teaching during the pandemic has been a rollercoaster.
“I feel like I’m giving everything I possibly can and even doing that doesn’t feel like it’s mattering or being appreciated or even recognized,” she said. She said things are even worse now with the Omicron surge. She said she and other teachers are stretched thin, with little to no time to prep or plan.
“The system doesn’t really support any of us and I think that’s the larger problem,” she said.
At first she considered taking a leave of absence but ultimately decided it was time to leave.
“I just decided I wanted to go like I was so, I’ve had so many kind of moments like precipice moments like that in this year where I thought can I keep going? Can I keep pushing through? Can I do this?” she said. She also said the lack of support also contributed to her decision.
“The negative kind of teacher bashing sort of collective,” she said. “It feels like disdain, it feels like contempt for teachers and I don’t really know where that comes from so I think that has felt really personal to me.”