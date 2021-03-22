PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As students across Oregon get ready to go back to in-person instruction, teachers with kids of their own are sometimes left with tough decisions.
Joany Kawasaki, an English language development teacher in the North Clackamas School District, will have to leave her fifth-grade son home alone for part of the day.
Her younger daughter is in preschool. Her husband is also a teacher.
"We already pay over $1,000 a month for her childcare, so it would not be feasible for us to pay for somebody to watch him," said Kawasaki.
Under the school district's re-opening plans, kindergarten through fifth grade will transition to a hybrid learning model on March 29.
Middle schoolers and high schoolers will go back to in-person starting April 26, though the district said both dates are subject to change.
Kawasaki said she will be teaching in-person in the mornings, and will be able to teach from home in the afternoon, which will allow her to be with her son for at least part of the day.
