PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Thousands of flights across the United States were grounded Sunday -- one of the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday – as blizzard-like conditions slammed the Midwest.
PDX officials said a handful of flights were cancelled out of Portland. According to carriers, a few flights to Chicago and a flight to Kansas were cancelled Sunday afternoon and evening.
Gregory Steele was one of a few stuck travelers Fox 12 spoke to in the airport.
“We saw the storm was coming yesterday and we knew we might have trouble,” Steele said. “But our flight was still on schedule until about an hour ago, then it got cancelled -- so now we’re scrambling.”
Steele came to Oregon to explore Bend and Portland for a Thanksgiving vacation. He had plans to return to work Monday morning in Chicago.
“What I’m really worried about is — (the airline is) trying to tell us they can’t get us there until Wednesday right now, so we’re at least trying to figure out how to get there tomorrow,” Steele said.
It’s a headache during a time when airports and flights are packed. PDX estimates roughly 60,000 people traveled through the airport Sunday alone.
Carson Hollenbeck spent his Thanksgiving back home in Bend with family. He goes to college in Chicago and hoped to fly back Sunday evening.
“I actually went through security and I didn’t find out until I was at my gate and they’re like, ‘Oh it’s cancelled,’” Hollenbeck said. “I’m just going to go stay with a friend at University of Portland until tomorrow night.”
But for another Midwest traveler, the trip back to Oregon was smooth. Depoe Bay resident Maggie Tueth said the weather in southern Illinois was spectacular and her Thanksgiving also served as a family reunion. She made it back to Portland without delay Sunday afternoon.
“The passengers were all nice, everyone was respectful and kind and helpful,” Tueth said “The flights were smooth. It was just very uneventful, which is how I like it.”
Stuck travelers will now have to sort out return flights, but there is good news: skies throughout much of the Midwest are expected to be clear by Monday morning.
PDX expects another busy travel day Monday. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early and check with carriers for delays.
