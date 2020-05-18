CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Some businesses owners in Vancouver aren’t clear on the rules they as the state moves forward to reopen its economy.
Clark County is still in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan. That means retail shops can only offer curbside service and restaurants are limited to takeout.
But some business owners thought as long as CDC safety guidelines could be followed, they could open right away. Kynda Cavilee, owner of Crown Bridal, says she was preparing to open back up again on Tuesday, misunderstanding a declaration outlining guidelines for Phase 2.
Cavilee installed a sneeze guard, posted signed outside her shop, started organizing dresses, and was excited to be able to start seeing bridges again.
County officials say it seems the confusion stemmed from additional information that came from the governor’s office last week giving more specific guidelines for retail. A Clark County spokesperson confirmed that only counties eligible for a variance could begin Phase 2, and that Clark County is not one of them.
“It’s been surreal, our plans have changed again, but if that’s what it takes to keep us safe then so be it,” Kynda Cavilee, owner of Crown Bridal, said.
Cavilee says times have been especially hard because her shop isn’t even a year old. She said she wants to follow the rules and will wait until Clark County is cleared to enter the next phase. She just wishes there was more specific language and clarification coming from both the state and county.
