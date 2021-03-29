WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - There was confusion for Washington County residents Monday morning after some received an email saying they could register for a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of their eligibility.
The email was to register for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for a clinic at the Nike campus in Beaverton, which is scheduled for April 3. It was meant to only go to people who are currently eligible.
FOX 12 reached out to Washington County's health department. A spokesperson said the email was simply a mistake.
The spokesperson said they were using the state's Get Vaccinated website to register their event and missed a drop-down option on who to send the email to. So it was sent to everyone registered for the vaccine in Washington County, instead of everyone who's now eligible.
Right now, anyone up to Phase 1B Group 6 can get the vaccine if they can book a time slot.
At this point, the county says all 630 appointments at the specific clinic, which is hosted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, are booked.
The county says if you received the email ahead of your eligibility and booked a slot, then they will honor your appointment.
Earlier this month, the Oregon Health Authority had a similar mistake when All4Oregon sent vaccination appointments to around 11,000 people before they become eligible. OHA said they also will honor all appointments made.
The Washington County spokesperson also said they apologize for any confusion this caused.
(2) comments
'Some Washington Co. residents accidentally receive email to register for vaccine ahead of eligibility'.. Weird, I did not know that the Evergreen Air and Space Museum moved to Washington County, because that is exactly what the picture shows.
Oregon is a pathetic joke! As I have stated I have many underlying conditions, a very compromised immune system and cannot get in line STILL as well as many others because the leadership in this state is inept. INEPT!
