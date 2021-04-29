Some Washington County businesses hope to avoid extreme risk level as more counties move Friday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - More than a dozen counties, including Multnomah and Clackamas, will be moving to the extreme risk level Friday.
Even with a steady dinner rush in downtown Beaverton, it's hard for Afuri Isakaya General Manager Giovanni Artale to ignore nearby counties are moving to extreme risk.
"In the 20 years I’ve been doing this job, it’s been intense," Artale said. "Maybe the next couple of weeks the numbers will go down by shutting down the most populous counties and we’ll stay open."
Washington County is still in the high risk level, which allows for a 25% indoor dining capacity or 50 people, whichever is smaller. He said even if they were to move to extreme, he plans to keep their entire crew employed.
"It’s a lot of hardworking people that we’ve been letting go, bringing back in. It’s been on and off for over a year. It’s been a real challenge, a real struggle," Artale said. "Our crew pretty much tripled in numbers in the last 7-8 weeks so I really don’t want to give these people bad news again."
Of course, Artale isn't the only business owner concerned for what's to come. Dan Afrasiabi owns Bravo Fit- a Planet Fitness franchise.
If Washington County were to move to the extreme risk level, their capacity would be limited to 6 people indoors, a much smaller number than what's currently allowed.
"Even in Washington County under the current rules we’re limited to 50 people," Afrasiabi said. "Not just Planet Fitness, but all the responsible players have done so much over the last 13 months to create a safe enjoyable environment."
While people may flock to Washington County to do their business, both Afrasiabi and Artale said they care more about everyone's safety.
"Business and money comes and goes but the main concern is public health," Artale said.
FOX 12 asked Washington County Public Health if they're concerned people might travel from extreme risk counties to do their business. They sent a statement that reads:
"We are concerned, in general, about the climbing COVID-19 cases in the metro region, including Washington County. The main difference between high and extreme risk is that indoor dining is allowed at 25% capacity in high risk. People might very well come to the county to go to our bars and restaurants, but this would likely have minimal impact on our county’s numbers. 25% capacity is 25% capacity regardless of where the people live or come from. The same holds true for all other activities. Businesses and organizations still have to adhere to capacity limits, and they are still pretty small in the high risk category. Outdoor dining capacity is only a 20-person difference from extreme to high.
We are definitely on the cusp of being in extreme risk next week, but it’s not for certain. We are asking community members to stay home when sick, wear masks in public, keep gatherings small and outside, and avoid crowds. We especially appeal to the 20-30 year-olds, as we’ve seen cases in this age range jump 140% from March to April. And above all else, get vaccinated. There are lots of opportunities right now, so please get vaccinated as soon as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.