VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vaccine eligibility opens to everyone in Washington 16 years and older Thursday. This means 1.5 million more Washingtonians will be eligible on top of the already 5 million people eligible now.
"Tomorrow is a day so many of us have been waiting for," Michele Roberts, the acting secretary for the Washington Department of Health, said in a press conference Wednesday.
With eligibility opening Thursday, comes a concern about the influx of scheduling appointments.
"I do have a favor to ask, please be patient," Roberts said.
Dan Laster, the director of the Vaccine Command and Coordination System, said they're prepared for it.
"At the end of the day we’ll know but, all indications are, we are ready," Laster said. "We’ve worked really hard across the state working with the LHAs, private sector partners, to build the capacity where we need it."
However, just because eligibility is opening doesn't mean everyone is eager to get their dose.
"There’s not as much research as I’d like there to be," Makaila Loose, a 17-year-old Washingtonian, said.
Karin Loose is 17-year-old Makaila's mom. While Pfizer has been approved for those 16 years and older, she said information about vaccines and teens is so new they're going to hold off on getting Makaila a dose.
"There’s always a different story and a different, it’s just so much information to comprehend, so we haven’t had a chance to dive into that yet," Loose said. "I’d like to know more about it."
If you're a 16- or 17-year-old in Washington looking to get a vaccine, the Department of Health said you need your parent's consent to get your dose.
