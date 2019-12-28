PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Someone cut down the lone tree in the world's smallest park and Portland Parks And Rec says, let them handle it.
This stump was all that was left behind at "Mill Ends" park is in downtown Portland yesterday in a median on Southwest Naito Parkway.
We still don't know who chopped down the tiny tree.
But hours later, someone planted a new one in its place.
Parks and rec told FOX 12 it isn't behind it and it discourages planting on city property without permission.
Soon a horticulture team with the department will determine the best new tree for the park.
