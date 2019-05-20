PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The owner of Portland's historic White House, which is a known wedding and honeymoon destination, says someone vandalized the home.
It all happened during the annual Irvington Home Tour Sunday, a fundraiser for the community, that is hosted at the White House.
The manager at Portland's White House, Paula Bloemendaal, says it appears someone splashed black ink all over a rug in their parlor room, and she believes it's malicious.
"You had to have come with this liquid ink, tar, goop stuff with the intent to damage. That’s what probably, to me, is the most hurtful," said Bloemendaal. "And why would somebody want to do that?"
Bloemendaal says Portland police are investigating what happened.
She says it's shocking to think someone bought a $30 ticket just to come inside Portland's community treasure and do damage.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
