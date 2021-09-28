PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Firefighters with the Portland Fire & Rescue are adding another item of equipment to their arsenal.

Officials with PF&R said in recent years, it's become evident they need gear that protects them from more than just fires.

In 2018, crew members with the Eugene Fire Department were shot at while on the job. Less than two years later, a paramedic was stabbed.

As if guarding themselves against the scorching flames of a structure or wildfire wasn't enough, firefighters now have additional threats to worry about.

"There are times of civil unrest where the added pressures and added. I would say dangers to the job," Terry Foster, PF&R Public Information Officer, said. "Sometimes things happen, and you don't expect it."

In October 2018, firefighters with the Eugene-Springfield Department were shot at while responding to a Springfield house fire by the man who started the fire, Foster said. Fortunately, only one crew member had a bullet graze his clothing.

In February of 2019, a paramedic with American Medical Response was also stabbed while on the job.

Foster said they aren't taking any chances when it comes to their department. The department said they plan on equipping every squad and rig with bulletproof vests soon.

"The chief feels this is one of the added layers of protection it's important for our crews to have," he said.

They're planning to order 200 but said supply chain issues at retailers could cause delays. The vests will be paid out of the department's budget and adding 75 pounds of equipment- on average – that each of their firefighters wears.

So will the extra weight limit their agility on the job?

Foster said it's something they'll have to assess when the time comes.

"I don't know that every call you will have to wear it, that will be the part of the policy part of it," he said. "But knowing you have it if you need it – that will be the peace of mind for not only our firefighters but for their families."

Officials with PF&R said they don't have an estimated timeline as to when the vests will arrive. Once they do, their firefighters will have to undergo training before they wear them.