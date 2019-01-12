VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A 28-year-old man is accused of stabbing his mother in Vancouver, leaving her in critical condition.
Vancouver Police say Brian Toombs called 911 just before 5 p.m. Friday night to reported he’d stabbed his mother, 57-year-old Sonya Toombs.
When officers arrived at the home in the 13100 block of Southeast Angus Street they found Sonya unconscious with multiple stab wounds around her face and neck.
She remained in critical condition Friday night at an area hospital.
Police did not have update on her condition on Saturday.
Police say the argument was over money.
Neighbors told FOX 12 on Saturday that the stabbing is hard on the community and completely unexpected in the safe neighborhood.
Jodi Deutsche says she never got any indication that there were problems at the home.
“They are super friendly, they you know make a point to go out of their way to say hi to greet us, little small chats here and there just super super nice people, one of the reason's why we love living in this neighborhood,” Deutsche said. “My last vision of her is chatting with her as she's carrying in groceries and smiling and waving and saying hi and commenting about the weather so to go from that to hearing this is you know night and day.”
Deutsche said she’s concerned about Sonya.
“Just praying for her and praying for her husband and the family,” Deutsche said.
Toombs is facing charges for attempted murder in this case. He will be in court on Monday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
