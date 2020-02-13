PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man accused of stabbing and killing his father was found guilty on two charges on Thursday.
Tyler Nees was arrested in December 2017 after law enforcement said he stabbed his father at the Marwood Plaza Apartments near Southeast 72nd and Woodstock Street. Brian Nees, 64, suffered traumatic injuries and later died at the hospital.
FOX 12 spoke with Nees’ sister-in-law after Nees’ first court appearance later that month.
Carmen Bradbury said the incident had left her family divided. She said her brother-in-law is mentally ill and addicted to drugs.
“There’s the person who we’ve known as family for a long time and then the drugs that change that person, you know, we’ve lost two lives,” Bradbury said.
In court on Thursday, Nees was found guilty of charges including murder constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon. He is due back in court for sentencing in March.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.