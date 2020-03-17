PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for stabbing and killing his dad in December 2017.
Tyler Nees pleaded guilty last month to charges including murder constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to law enforcement, the incident occurred at the Marwood Plaza Apartments near Southeast 72nd and Woodstock Street. Brian Nees, 64, suffered traumatic injuries at the scene and later died at the hospital.
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Brian Nees was stabbed in the back and ran from the scene to look for help. He ended up at a pub about a block away, was transported to the hospital, and died in surgery several hours later, the attorney’s office said.
Police found a bloody chef’s knife on the floor inside of the apartment.
FOX 12 spoke with Nees’ sister-in-law after Tyler Nees’ first court appearance. Carmen Bradbury said her brother-in-law is mentally ill and addicted to drugs.
“There’s the person who we’ve known as family for a long time and then the drugs that change that person, you know, we’ve lost two lives,” Bradbury said.
Brian Nees’ family said he was a loving father and grandfather who’d do anything for his family.
Tyler Nees’ court-imposed sentence comes with a minimum confinement of 25 years without the possibility of parole, which is pursuant to state statute.
