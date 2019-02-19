PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The son of a chef who was killed at the Oregon Culinary Institute has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the victim’s wife, a romance novelist charged with murder.
Nathaniel Stillwater, identified as the personal representative for the estate of Daniel Brophy, is seeking $1.7 million from Nancylee Crampton Brophy.
Nancy Brophy was arrested in September 2018 on murder charges in connection with the death of Daniel Brophy.
Daniel Brophy was shot and killed in June.
Nancy Brophy is the author of several romance novels, including one titled “The Wrong Husband.” Prior to her arrest, she posted about her husband’s death on Facebook and attended a vigil in his honor.
A motive has not been released in the case.
Daniel Brophy taught classes at the Culinary Institute.
According to court documents, Stillwater is seeking compensation from Nancy Brophy for pain, suffering, pecuniary loss and loss of companionship for the death of his father.
Nancy Brophy remains in the Multnomah County Jail and is due back in court in April.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
