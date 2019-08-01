WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – It’s been 16 years since a Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputy survived a life-changing day on the job; now, his son is following in his father’s law enforcement footsteps.
In 2003, Sgt. Damon Coates was shot in the face with a stolen gun. Doctors didn’t think he would live, but he’s a fighter, and has inspired his son to put on a badge all these years later.
“I’m going to try and impact the community as much as he did,” Jared Coates, who is joining Oregon State Police, said. “Huge shoes to fill, but if I can do half of what he did, then that’s great.”
Jared Coates was 14 years old when a boy about his age shot his father in the face. Everything changes for the Coates family Jan. 9, 2003 when Sgt. Damon Coates responded to a Milwaukie mother’s call about her son in crisis.
When Coates arrived at the home, 15-year-old Nick Teixeira was on a coach and would not cooperate with deputies. Teixeira finally stood up and shot Coates with a stolen semi-automatic handgun. Another deputy immediately shot Teixeira; he recovered and was sentenced to 20 years under mental health supervision.
Few people thought Damon would recover from his injuries, but he did. Then, eight years ago, he suffered a seizure and again doctors didn’t think he would last one year.
“We just kept him at home and slowly he got a little better,” Tammy Coates said.
Tammy says Damon has an incredible will to live. She says she gains comfort and joy from her faith, her four kids, their spouses, and her grandkids.
Now at 31 years old, Jared Coates is in training to become an Oregon State Police officer.
“The first few years, I definitely was not considering law enforcement because I didn’t want to be in the same position as him,” Jared Coates said. “Or put my family in the same position.”
His mother, Tammy, is in that position. She admits that she had always faced the possibility of Damon’s death, but not her role changing from wife to caregiver.
She says she dealt with a pendulum swing of emotions when her second oldest son told her what he wanted to do.
“I was first like, ‘wow, that’s awesome,’ Tammy said. “The day after that I cried all day…it’s bittersweet.”
Jared says on his first day out on patrol, he will be excited, but have the awareness that anything is possible.
“That’s why I got into it, to help people, and its enjoyable, but yeah, it’s always going to be in the back of my mind, you know, that ‘what if’s,’” Jared said.
Jared will be a full-fledged OSP officer on patrol in spring of next year.
