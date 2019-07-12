Son of retired Clackamas Co. Sgt. who was shot in the face gets badge with OSP

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The son of a retired Clackamas County sergeant donned a badge of his own during a special ceremony Thursday.
Damon Coates was shot in the face in the line of duty in January of 2003. Coates survived, but his life has never been the same.
Despite what his family has been through, Coates’ son just got his badge with Oregon State Police and will be headed off to the police academy at DPSST.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
