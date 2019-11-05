PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Gordon Sondland arrived at Portland International Airport Tuesday and was greeted by a crowd of protesters.
The Portland businessman and ambassador to the European Union has recently been at the center of the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.
Sondland walked off a flight from Washington D.C. late Tuesday. He was wearing a baseball cap as he got to the terminal exit, but protesters recognized him right away, chanting “Hey Gordon Sondland, tell the truth, hey Gordon Sondland, we’re watching you.”
FOX 12 reporter Tyler Dumont asked Sondland, “What compelled you to change your testimony?”
Sondland replied, “I didn’t change my testimony, but I can’t answer any questions.”
Protesters followed Sondland all the way here to baggage claim. An airport staffer eventually took him out a back door.
Earlier Tuesday, House Democrats released documents that show Sondland has revised his testimony in the impeachment inquiry.
In newly-revised testimony, Sondland described how he told Ukraine leaders that U.S. military aid was tied to their public support of a corruption investigation.
In documents released Tuesday, Sondland said, “I said that resumption of the U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement…”
That new testimony contradicts what Sondland said in a deposition last month, when he testified he did not ultimately know why the nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine was withheld.
In Tuesday’s revision, Sondland said the testimony of other witnesses “refreshed my recollection about conversations involving the suspension of U.S. aid.”
But Democrats are highlighting the sudden reversal as solid proof of an impeachable quid-pro-quo.
“The evidence is overwhelming and uncontradicted at this point, beginning with the White House’s own contemporaneous memorandum about the phone call. It’s very clear exactly what the president was doing at that point. No, he wanted a favor, though, from Ukraine and then he launched into precisely what he was expecting,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.
In his October testimony, Sondland said he called President Trump and asked him, "What do you want from Ukraine?” The president responded, “I want nothing. I want no ‘quid pro quo.’”
“The question is, ‘Why didn’t the president of the Ukraine know about it?’ And the president of the Ukraine said, ‘No. I was never told if I don't do this, I don’t get the military aid,’” said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.
The chairs of the three committees conducting the impeachment inquiry said in a joint statement, “The testimony shows the progression of efforts by the president and his agent, Rudy Giuliani, to use the State Department to press Ukraine to announce investigations beneficial to the president’s personal and political interests.”
The White House fired back Tuesday afternoon, saying, “There is even less evidence for this illegitimate impeachment sham than previously thought.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.