PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Starting on Friday, some neighborhoods in southwest Portland will officially become the city’s sixth sextant.
The new region of the city will now be called south Portland. It’s the first major re-addressing effort in the city since 1931.
Officials say the project, which took more than two years of planning and development, impacts more than 6,000 households running along the Willamette River east of Southwest Naito Parkway.
For decades, addresses in the area used a leading zero to differentiate them from addresses west of Naito Parkway. This makes navigating though for delivery drivers, and most importantly, first responders.
Addresses in the area will now drop the zero and the west from their names. If you’re unsure of whether you fall into the new sixth sextant, there’s an interactive map online that can help.
PBOT crews say they will be updating street signage in phases. Larger signs will be changed when social distancing guidelines allow for it.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews say they know the area well, and it’s not that they can’t find the address with the emergency; rather, they say people who are unfamiliar with the area sometimes give them misinformation.
“Where the real confusion comes is in the people that are calling 911, so anytime someone has maybe newly moved to that area or someone who maybe doesn't actually live in that area but is calling 911 doesn't recognize the fact that there’s that 0 before the address is actually really important, Lt. Rich Chatman said. “When it comes to the responses that we go to its so important that we get there quickly and the difference of a minute or two can really be the difference in somebody's life.”
If you’re worried about your mail getting to you, USPS says it is aware of the address change and will automatically forward mail through this time next year. Multnomah County elections and the county tax department have also been notified, but credit cards, memberships, and many delivery services will need to be updated.
