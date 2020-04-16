Sound the Horn: TriMet joins campaign to acknowledge transit employees, frontline workers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet joined the “Sound the Horn” campaign to acknowledge transit employees and frontline workers on Thursday.
At noon, operators for busses, MAX, WES and LIFT all honked their horn twice across the area.
The horns were a show of solidarity for the transit employees working during the pandemic, as well as doctors, nurses, first responders, garbage collectors, grocery store workers and many others who continue providing services to the community, according to TriMet.
C-TRAN and Portland Streetcar also joined in to “Sound the Horn” on Thursday, which was a nationwide initiative.
