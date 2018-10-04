BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - It’s supposed to be one of the best days of your life, but the sudden closure of the iconic, nearly century-old Beaverton Bakery is souring some wedding plans.
FOX 12 spoke to four customers who said they are waiting for refunds on deposits for wedding cakes. Some said they’ve been unable to reach the bakery since it’s unexpected closure in late August. Others said they’ve been promised a refund.
One Vancouver man said the bakery’s operator blocked him on Facebook after he sent her several messages inquiring about his $500 deposit.
“At first, I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt,” Phi Huynh said. “She said she would take care of us, but as time went on, she stopped responding to me—I just figured she’d scammed me.”
Huynh showed FOX 12 the receipt from the deposit on the cake he ordered in July for his October wedding. He also shared Facebook message exchanges between himself and bakery operator Carrie Ann Schubert. The message shows the pair agreeing to meet Monday or Tuesday for a cash refund at the bakery. Then there are several messages from Huynh that appear to go unanswered. Huynh said Schubert blocked him shortly after, around the same time the bakery’s Facebook page was removed.
“It’s $500 bucks," Huynh said. "It’s a lot of money, but the thing that was important to me was just making sure we got a cake from somewhere, and she didn’t leave us much time, a month away—less than a month."
Huynh said he was surprised the bakery didn’t contact him about the closure.
“If we didn’t find out through Facebook, with our friends telling us, we wouldn’t even know,” Huynh said. “The wedding date would’ve came, and we probably wouldn’t have a cake.”
Another bride-to-be said the bakery last week left her a voicemail about its closure, but it was already shutdown when she went to inquire about her roughly $75 deposit the next day.
Ilse Reyes said she has since emailed and called the bakery but hasn’t heard back.
“How can they live with themselves, is what I’m wondering—doing this to loyal customers,” Reyes said. “I’ve always wanted to get a specific kind of cake that they had there, and with what went on, my dream was basically crushed.”
FOX 12 reached Schubert by phone Thursday evening. She said her lawyer has advised her not to comment. However, Schubert said her customers will get their deposits back.
According to state records, the business is owned by her father, Charles Schubert. He said he doesn’t run the bakery and hasn’t been to the business in years. He directed inquiries about refunds to his daughter, who runs the business.
Huynh and Reyes said they plan to eventually file small claims if they don’t get their refunds.
“I really want to give her a break, but it’s hard,” Huynh said. “I understand that stuff happens, but I just wish she said something.”
Before its closure, the bakery wrote on its Facebook page that two other Portland bakeries would handle pending orders.
FOX 12 confirmed with those bakeries that no deposits had been transferred to them. The bakeries said they are happy to handle orders, but customer would have to pay in full for cakes and treats.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
