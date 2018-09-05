PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man from South Africa citizen accused of molesting five girls in Portland has returned to Oregon to face charges a quarter of century after the alleged crimes occurred.
Barrett Preston Busschau, 43, has been on the run for 25 years, the Federal Bureau of Investigation says. He was arrested on July 27, 1993 for allegedly molesting five girls between the ages of 10 and 15.
At the time, Busschau was 18 years old.
FBI officials say he also faced sex abuse, sodomy and rape charges in Clackamas County and was indicted on other charges in Washington County related to two of the same victims.
He fled the U.S. before he could face any charges in court, according to the FBI.
Busschau arrived in Portland Wednesday and was arrested by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The FBI says he agreed to return to the U.S. to surrender and face charges.
According to authorities, he came to the U.S. as a child and, in 1989, became a legal permanent resident.
Busschau will appear before a judge at the Clackamas County Courthouse Thursday afternoon to face charges.
The FBI says Busschau’s surrender Wednesday follows a year of increased publicity efforts across the internet and social media.
"For a quarter of a century, Barrett Busschau managed to hide half-a-world away," Renn Cannon, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon, said.
Busschau's arrest marks the second long-time fugitive recently taken into custody by the FBI and other agencies.
In August, Joseph Mahmound Dibee was arrested in Cuba.
Dibee faces charges connected to eco-terrorism groups that committed more than 40 criminal acts between 1995 and 2001 and caused millions of dollars in damages, according to authorities.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.